COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead, one person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, and another person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after a crash on interstate 70 Thursday evening.

The vehicle traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes causing a multi-vehicle crash. It happened at 10:01 pm between mile markers 107 and 108 on the westbound side of I-70. Investigators are closing the interstate in both directions to investigate.