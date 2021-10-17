JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of I-71 northbound before 270 westbound as they investigate a fatal crash.

They say a Ford Escape heading for the I-270 west entrance ramp struck the back right corner of a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer that was sitting near the entrance ramp. The driver of the Escape was pronounced dead by Jackson Township fire and EMS at 10:23 a.m.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

AVOID THE AREA! Deputies are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a semi and a vehicle on I-71 NB just before the entrance lane to 270 WB in Jackson Township. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GLT2hcEuNu — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) October 17, 2021

The crash happened around 10:16 Sunday morning.

FCSO continues to investigate and asks anyone with information on the crash to call the Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.