COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal north Columbus barbershop shooting was given a $1 million bond after being arraigned on several charges Monday.

Jermaine Cortez King, 40, was arrested on May 13 as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Lawrence Jefferson on April 26 at the Executive Barber Salon in the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard.

Court documents state King is being charged with aggravated murder, murder, and possessing a weapon under disability.

In addition to the $1 million, should King post bail, he is ordered to not possess a firearm and have no contact with the victim’s family.

As of Monday afternoon, King remains in Franklin County Jail.