COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal accident shut down the 2700 block of Noe Bixby Road on Monday night.

According to a dispatcher with Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the street at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday evening.

One person was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Noe Bixby Rd is shutdown between Refugee Road south and Refugee Road north intersections.