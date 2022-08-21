The Empower Our Youth Foundation hosted its Celebrate Life and Diversity Anti-Bullying Fashion Show Gala on Sunday Aug. 21

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The Empower Our Youth Foundation hosted its Celebrate Life and Diversity Anti-Bullying Fashion Show Gala on Sunday Aug. 21. The event and Foundation aims to empower kids to have a voice and stand up to bullying.

Founder and CEO of The Empower Our Youth Foundation, Tonya Kelly explained the event is advocating for inclusion, promoting diversity, acceptance and appreciation of others. She says this is all in an effort to put an end to bullying.

“It’s all about celebrating culture and diversity. Our City has encompassed what it looks like and today’s fashion show we’re going to celebrate our youth as well as our ethnicities that live in our city,” said Kelly.

The event went beyond a fashion show by featuring a silent auction of art pieces from all over including Ghana.

“When we fight against bullying that means that we’re accepting of each other,” said Kelly. “We hold inclusion and respect, that’s all it’s all about and if we can do that by being a voice against bullying then we have done our part.”

Kelly said proceeds from the event are being used for their EPIC Literacy and Stem program which focuses on supporting students who are suffering from academic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly also shared the proceeds will help them get their handicap accessible bus up and running with working Wi-Fi.