COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Saturday, October 28, hundreds will gather on High Street for Highball Halloween, the most elaborate costume party in central Ohio.

Along with the music, food and fun, there is also a nod to fashion, with the annual Costume Couture Fashion Show, showcasing the amazing talent and creativity found right here in central Ohio.

“The Costume Couture Fashion Show has really become the signature piece and something that draws people from far and wide to come and experience couture-style Halloween costumes, marching down a huge runway down one of the city’s biggest streets,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance. “It is something that is a point of pride for the designers that participate in that event.”

This year, seven designers will showcase their creativity, including first-time entrant Gerardo Encinas, whose theme is inspired by Alexander McQueen.

“I love Halloween. I love costumes. I think it’s what I love to do,” said Encinas. “I love to dress up and go out and I think Highball is a great opportunity to show up and show your creativity.”

Annie Travis is back in the competition for the third time, but for the first time since 2013, when she won.

” [My] collections are inspired by the original fashion influences from music. From the 1950s to the 1990s,” said Travis.

Every year, the costumes created for the Couture Fashion Show get bigger and better. And with the return of Highball Halloween to High St. this year, expect some of the best looks yet to hit the stage.

“It’s just over the top. It’s unlike anything else really in the country,” said Travis, “And just to have the crowd of people and everybody in costume, you feel like you’re a part of something.”

“So, we are having great events like Highball or great events like we have throughout the year,” said Pandora, about the Short North Arts District. “For as much as we are growing, we are a really tightknit community that infuses creativity throughout, and Highball is just one of those many examples of how that takes place.”

