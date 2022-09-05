COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.

Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.

Apple Hill Orchards

With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more.

Mansfield Orchard – 1175 Lexington Ontario Rd. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday; Fredericktown Orchard – 16780 Upper Fredericktown Amity Rd. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Branstool Orchards

Open seven days a week, this orchard grows more than 20 varieties of peaches and 40 different apple varieties.

5895 Johnstown-Utica Rd. NE. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Charlie’s Apples

For over 25 years, this pick-your-own orchard has grown a variety of crisp apples.

1740 Sportsman Club Rd. Hours vary. Details.

CherryHawk Farm

This apple orchard is home to a dozen varieties, ripening over the season.

16220 Springdale Rd. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday – Sunday. Details.

Lawrence Orchards

Lawrence Orchards specializes in 26 different apple varieties, in addition to seasonal fruits, jams and jellies, honey, maple, and more. Visit the Cider House Pavilion for fresh-pressed apple cider.

2634 Smeltzer Rd. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Details.

Legend Hills Orchard

Legend Hills grows peaches, apples, and various vegetables on over 130 acres. The farm market is open year-round and features Amish cheese, jams, jellies, apple butter, maple syrup, beef jerky, and more.

11353 Reynolds Rd. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Lynd Fruit Farm

The farm is home to berries, apples and pumpkins, featuring a market, corn maze and various family activities.

9399 Morse Rd. SW. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Sunday. Details.

Ochs Fruit Farm

This family-owned orchard features a market and over 50 acres of apples, peaches, pears and more.

2161 Pleasantville Rd. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Details.

Peifer Orchards

Guests will find locally grown produce, 25 varieties of apples, baked goods, local honey, Ohio maple syrup, fresh pressed apple cider, and an Orchard House gift shop.

4590 US 68 N. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details.

Pigeon Roost Farm

Beginning Sept. 17, Pigeon Roost Farm has an assortment of pumpkins and winter squash, family activities, corn maze, petting zoo, and a farmers market.

4413 National Rd. SW. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday. Details.

The Orchard and Company

Starting Sept. 10, this orchard features wagon rides, a corn pit, a hay barn, apple picking, and a pumpkin patch.

7255 N. London-Delaware Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details.