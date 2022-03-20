COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Toy and Game Show kicked off Sunday morning at the Ohio Expo Center.

Collectors, vendors, and fans all came out to see toys, comic books, and memorabilia from many big fandoms including Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics.

After years of COVID-19 restrictions and worry, the event was back to full capacity with many glad to be back enjoying this passion.

Families were out and about enjoying a treasure trove of memorabilia, making a full day out of the event.

“We missed out on two years of shows,” said Larry Davis. “It’s pretty awesome to come back and meet great people here.”

Besides plastic figurines and comic panels of iconic cinema characters, some of the live-action actors of those characters were there in the flesh to sign autographs and take photos.

Among those actors in attendance was Daniel Logan, who portrayed a young Boba Fett in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” in 2002.

Organizers said the event took hundreds of hours of planning with a full 12 months to prepare everything for the show.

It’s the 19th year of the show and NBC4 asked organizers about next year’s 20th anniversary, which event planners hope will be bigger and better than ever.

“You can always make a show bigger, but better…that’s their opinion,” said James Ford.