COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Buckeye fans are not taking Saturday’s loss to Michigan lightly.

Fans began lining up to watch the game at around 7 a.m. filled with energy, but some said that energy was taken away from them in the second half, especially for those watching from Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant

It was a painful loss for those watching from Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant in the Harrison West section of the city.

Filled with high energy and positivity in the first half, those fans said as soon as Michigan came out with a quick touchdown early in the third quarter, it went all downhill from there.

Some fans blamed Ohio State’s loss on a lack of defense, while others said the offense needed to be more aggressive. Overall, they said the loss is not the outcome they were expecting.

“It’s a really tough loss, you know?” said fan Matt Chick. “No one thought we would do that performance at home.”

“First half, really fun to watch,” fan Cassidy Lechner said. “Second half, really not fun to watch at all.”

“Hopefully, next year, we can grow some recruits and bring some new guys in and get a couple more stops against Michigan and come away with a dub,” fan Isaiah Morgan said.