COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A petition calling for justice in the shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley is now receiving support from Ridley’s family.

It’s been nearly ten months since Ridley was shot and killed at the Far East Community Center, and in that time, her mother said she’s received no answers on who is responsible.

“I don’t want the message to be that it’s OK to kill our young girls and that you can get away with it,” said the teen’s mother, Seneca Ridley-Turner.

The shooting occurred outside the Far East Recreation Center in June of 2021.

Since that day, Ridley-Turner said multiple people have come forward offering tips and information to Columbus police, but she has yet to see any results.

“My daughter’s murder is not going away, there are people who need to answer to that,” Ridley-Turner said.

This is one reason why a petition has been made online with over 1,200 signatures, calling for justice and accountability over Ridley’s death.

“She can’t, there’s no closure yet, she can’t even properly grieve her daughter until we settle this,” said Lonita Tuff, Ridley’s aunt.

Tuff has been working to not only support her family, but also the community in bringing attention to the case.

“Makenzi’s life mattered,” she said. “She was going places and she wasn’t done.”

Throughout all of this, Ridley-Turner said the support she’s received from the community has been invaluable.

“It doesn’t surprise me that people are still wanting to see justice for Makenzi and that that fire has not died down, because her fire was just that bright,” she said.

