Family seeking answers after girl, 16, critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life just days after being injured in a hit and run while she was riding an electric scooter in the city.

The incident happened July 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Malika Isom said the family is working night and day to track down the car involved in the hit and run.

Isom said her niece, Ablessen, is in a coma and hasn’t woken up, and Isom is praying her niece will recover.

“She’s always dancing, laughing, joking, making somebody smile,” Isom said. “That’s like my partner in crime for real and I just feel weird sitting here talking about her and not her being right here with me.”

The family said Ablessen was riding an electric scooter to go to a local park with her brother when she was hit. The vehicle then fled the scene.

“Basically bleeding on her brain, swelling, a lot of pressure, she’s hospitalized still in a coma,” Isom said of her niece’s injuries.

Columbus Police said the hit and run happened at East Main and Carpenter streets. They are looking for a light gray 2-door sedan with tinted windows, a loud exhaust, and a black hardtop.

The family believes the vehicle is a type of sports car, possibly a Camaro. However, police have not nailed down a make or model of the car at this time.

Police said the vehicle swerved and crossed the yellow line, hit Ablessen, then sped away.

“Our family is mad,” Isom said. “We sad, like, we ain’t been eating, we ain’t been sleeping. We’re up around the clock working trying to locate this car,”

The family is asking the community if they know something about the crash to report it to police.

“If you are the one responsible for it, please just come forward,” Isom said. “She’s literally fighting for her life right now. This is not a game. This is serious.”

Isom said the family has faith that Ablessen will wake up soon, saying they won’t stop working until they get answers about the accident and find justice for Ablessen.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help with Ablessen’s hospital costs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-0216 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.