COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been three years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by then-Franklin County deputy Jason Meade while walking into his grandmother’s home.

Meade’s trial has been postponed multiple times and is now scheduled to start more than three years after Goodson’s death.

Tamala Payne, Goodson’s mother, said not a day goes by that she does not think about her son, wishing he was still here. Even three years later, she remembers the events of that day so vividly.

“My phone rang and it was my five-year-old, and when I saw his name on the phone, I just got a bad feeling,” Payne said. “He said Casey had just been shot.”

Her 23-year-old son was shot six times. five of them in the back, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s autopsy report.

“It’s been three years and he’s been gone, that we haven’t been able to see him and talk to him,” Payne said. “Three years and no accountability.”

Meade is facing two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. Meade’s attorney said Goodson pointed a gun at his client and did not follow his orders. Goodson’s family and lawyer said Goodson did nothing wrong and had a license to carry a concealed weapon.

The trial has been postponed multiple times.

“He gets chance after chance and it’s not fair because Casey didn’t get a chance,” Payne said.

Payne and family attorney Sean Walton said a trial has taken far too long, but they’re keeping the faith.

“We have to be optimistic, and more than anything, the facts are what they are,” Walton said. “And so, if the jury hears the facts, then, you know, they’ll have no choice but to come back with a guilty verdict. There will be four Christmases that pass before Jason goes to trial, since he killed Casey. His family has had to suffer every day.”

Goodson’s mother added that her son will always be in her heart.

“I love him and I won’t stop fighting,” Payne said. “No matter how hard it is, no matter how hard it is. Like, we will continue to put our both feet on the ground and take off for anything else.”

Meade’s trial is set to start next month. Payne said she will be in the courtroom every single day.