COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family wants justice for their loved one who died in a car crash back in October.

Shaun Rogers was 36 years old, and his brothers said he was inspirational, generous, and loved everybody.

“It’s just hurtful that someone so young and so bright with a great future was just taken from us at an unexpected time,” said Kevin Moore, one of Rogers’ brothers.

Rogers died in a crash on Oct. 15, 2022, at the intersection of Sunbury and Morse roads. Rogers was a passenger in a car that was hit by another driver who ran a red light, according to the crash report.

“No family should have to go through what we’ve been having to go through at all,” said Mark Rogers, Rogers’ other brother.

The brothers and Sean Walton, their family attorney, said there is plenty of evidence to charge the other driver. The Columbus Division of Police has identified the driver of the other car as Jeremy Chapman, who was 18 years old at the time of the crash. Police alleged the car he was driving was stolen. Court records show he’s pleaded not guilty to theft and burglary charges but hasn’t faced any charges related to Rogers’ death.

“It’s so painful and hurtful to lose someone and it’s even more painful when you’re not getting any answers to questions you may have,” Moore said.

NBC4 reached out to the prosecutor’s office and police about this.

“The Prosecutor’s Office is still awaiting a final packet from the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit. This time frame is not completely out of the ordinary,” the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the police said charges will be coming. The packet from investigators will be headed to the prosecutor’s office by the end of next week, when Chapman will be charged with aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the spokesperson. They also said the division will reach out to Rogers’ family once Chapman is officially charged.