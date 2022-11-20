COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help.

Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Perri’s family is offering $5,000 for information leading to his whereabouts and return.

Perri, who was 28 years old at the time he went missing, did not take any personal belongings with him to the Midland Avenue home and planned to return home that night, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said.

Perri is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477, an anonymous line.