COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of a central Ohio woman shot two weeks ago said she keeps getting better, but still has a long road ahead.

33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot last month. As of this week, all suspects have been arrested. Marissa’s older sister, Aleshia Osley, said that brings a bit of relief.

“Going there and doing the smallest gesture of me doing her hair, me doing her makeup, she’s starting to see herself, like a small inkling of herself, I can see that, and I see her smiling,” Osley said of a recent visit with her sister at the hospital.

After a difficult couple of weeks, Osley said there are signs of improvement. However, Jones’ life is forever changed. She’s paralyzed from the neck down, according to Osley.

“It’s going to be a long road, but we’re going to get through it,” said Osley.

Jones was shot on Sept. 21 when she was in a car at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Columbus Police said a group of people were trying to rob her and a friend.

20-year-old Jawara Scott shot Jones, according to investigators. He’s charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. Court documents show he’s pleaded not guilty. The other four suspects involved are between 15 and 17-years-old. As of this week, all have been arrested.

“Why, why were you guys even involved in this kind of a situation to begin with. Its just so sad and they ruined so many lives,” said Osley.

Detective Jeremy Niederkohr is the lead detective on the case. He credits good police work and community tips for having all give suspects arrested within two weeks of the shooting.

“Really I think it was just a team effort and that’s what kind of led things moving so rapidly when it comes to taking people into custody and moving forward with prosecuting these guys,” said Detective Niederkohr.

While suspects in this incident have been caught, he hopes people come forward with tips in other crimes where suspects are still out there.

“If we can get people to do the same thing they did for this case, I think you would start seeing cases come together a lot more smoothly in more of a timely fashion,” he said.

Osley said her mom is retiring early so she can take care of Marissa full-time. The family has started a GoFundMe which can be found here.