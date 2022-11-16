COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others.

Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving.

Payne’s mother Victoria said he was always helping others and this is something he’d want to do if he was still alive.

Payne’s uncle Wade Jordan III runs a non-profit called On The Right Path. He said one of the last ideas he talked about with Payne was an effort to make sure community members on the west side where they grew up don’t go hungry.

This year, that idea is becoming a reality.

This Saturday, they’re giving away 200 turkeys from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Clarendon and Sullivant avenues.

Holidays can be tough without loved ones, but they said doing this for Payne makes things a little better.

“It’s bittersweet,” Jordan said. “It’s one of those things where it brings us together for something positive, something he would have loved to do, but at the same time, you think about him. It makes you think about him and it feels like somebody is missing.”

Payne’s family is still looking for justice, and encourage anyone with any information about who killed him to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.