COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local family is urging anyone with information about their loved one’s death to come forward.

Carlos Alvarado was a father to seven, grandfather to 15, and friend to many. Family members have countless stories — from when he gave them advice or made them laugh, to his love of music.

“He was such a loving person, he was very involved with the community, he was just a happy person,” Priscilla Banks said.

Banks is one of Alvarado’s daughters. Others in the family said he was known for his robot dance and hugs.

“He was just so loving and every time you saw him, when you gave him a hug, you felt it. It wasn’t just any hug, you felt his love,” said Ashley McGonigal, his stepdaughter.

Alvarado moved to Columbus about four years ago, working and living in north Columbus.

When Alvarado was walking home from work around 11 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a car, according to Banks. The car did not stop. A light-colored truck was involved, according to police.

Her father died at the hospital on Wednesday, Banks said.

“For him to be taken in that way, in that such painful way that I cannot stop picturing, it’s really hard to accept,” she said.

Alvarado was hit near the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Shapter Avenue. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening, according to police.

The family is urging the driver or anyone else with information to come forward.

“We need the person to be responsible and just come forward because my dad needs his justice. I cannot rest peacefully, and I cannot allow my dad to rest peacefully, until we find out what happened,” Banks said. “Everything you could think of that a father should be, that’s what he was. He was such a good person, he did not deserve to be taken like this.”

A fundraiser has been created to help the family cover funeral costs, and anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.