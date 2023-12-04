COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a woman shot and killed in a Hilltop neighborhood is searching for answers 10 months after her death.

In the early hours of Jan. 21, Columbus police officers arrived at the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood on the reports of a shooting. They found Jamika Summerville, 25, had been shot, and she was taken to Grant Medical Center before dying of her injuries.

Summerville, who was employed at Highland Elementary School as a special education instructional assistant, was a beloved member of the school community.

“She was a friend to staff, students, and the community and presented a positive impression in the classroom,” Columbus City School District spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant said at the time. “She was also a proud graduate of Columbus City Schools.”

Nearly a year later, there are no known suspects or motives for Summerville’s murder. According to Det. Derek Corbin, there were no indications anyone would have had a reason to target the victim.

“Homicide began investigating the incident and learned that Miss Summerville, who is a teacher’s assistant for Columbus Public, did not live there, did not have any threats or anything against her,” Corbin said. “It is unknown at this point why she was targeted in this incident.”

Evidence suggests that there could have been more than one shooter, Corbin said.

“There’s multiple gunshots, and from ShotSpotter, it appears that there may have been two shooters,” he said. “The way the shots sound on the recording … it sounds like there may be two guns going off at the same time.”

Columbus police urge anyone with information to come forward and help the investigation for the sake of Summerville’s family.

“Her family deserves to have justice just as much as anybody else,” Corbin said.

Corbin may be reached at 614-645-2685 or dcorbin@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.