COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The father of a man killed in a west Columbus gym shooting late last month said Wednesday that while a suspect has been named, it won’t bring his son back.

“I really want to know why you killed my son over a basketball game,” said Domentrell Cunningham, father of Tabias Cunningham, the 23-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus. on March 29.

On Wednesday, Columbus police identified 19-year-old Tae Von Bush as one of two people wanted in connection with the shooting.

Lawrence White, Tabias’ youth pastor, joined Domentrell Cunningham for an interview with NBC4.

“I kind of felt a little better that they got a name and this and that there, but like the rev just said: it will be a lot better when they find him guilty of what he did to my son,” Cunningham said.

According to the police affidavit, the incident started over a pickup basketball game.

“If you a sore loser, why you even getting out there on that floor?” Cunningham said. “It’s a game. It’s rec.”

The affidavit further states that Tabias Cunningham and Bush got into an argument, and shortly after, Bush allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Cunningham multiple times.

“It’s that much anger that you had to take my son’s life, it really doesn’t make sense to me at all,” Cunningham said.

He said he’s doing the best he can to understand why this happened to his son.

“Everybody around here knows my son always kept a smile on his face,” Cunningham said. “He got along with everybody.”

Tabias Cunningham leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter. His father said the family is holding on to hope and keeping their faith strong through this tough time.

“Please don’t give up on getting this guy and bringing him to justice for us,” Cunningham said. “And whatever you all do, don’t give up because me and my wife and the rest of his family, we are not going to give up.”

Columbus police said two people ran out of the building that night, getting into a white car after the shooting. No second suspect has been identified at this point.

Anyone with any information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.