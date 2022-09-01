COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family of an unarmed 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by police during an attempted arrest are expected to make their first public comments Thursday morning.

Family of Donovan Lewis have called a news conference for 10 a.m. with their attorney, Rex Elliott. You can watch it in the player above.

Lewis was killed early Tuesday as Columbus police were attempting to arrest him on charges of domestic violence, assault and improper use of a firearm. Officer Ricky Anderson fired less than one second after the door to a bedroom with Lewis inside was opened. Body camera footage made public later that day showed Lewis was moving to sit up in bed when he was shot, nothing more than a black vape pen next to him.

Anderson, a K9 officer who had his gun in one hand and was wrangling his dog with the other, has been placed on leave pending a state investigation into the shooting. Columbus police have yet to release the personnel file of Anderson, a 30-year member of the force.

The footage showed police had knocked on the door to an apartment in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue, in Columbus’ Hilltop, for over eight minutes before someone opened it. That person and one other inside were detained as the dog was sent in to check for others. Officers, including Anderson, entered and went to a closed bedroom door in the back of the apartment, where Lewis was.

In a court filing, a woman who said she was pregnant with Lewis’ baby said she had been shoved out of a chair by Lewis and assaulted by him previously.

The shooting was condemned by Elliott, who called it “entirely reckless behavior by a Columbus Police Officer,” and by Rep. Joyce Beatty, who represents most of Columbus in Congress.

“It appears to be clear the officer involved did not take the necessary time to assess the situation before choosing to employ deadly force,” she said.

Warning: Some may find this body camera footage disturbing

In 2021, Columbus reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, another unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer. Officer Adam Coy, who was fired from the force within a week and is awaiting trial, had been responding to a nonemergency call in December 2020 when he found Hill in a nearby driveway, holding a phone.