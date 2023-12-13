COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Exactly one year ago, 21-year-old Andrew Combs died after a shooting at a Hilltop gas station.

On Wednesday, his family announced they are suing the Sunoco he was shot at, saying the business had a responsibility to ensure the safety of its customers. Combs, a father-to-be, was shot four times during an armed robbery on Dec. 13, 2022 and died the next day.

Detectives determined several individuals confronted a friend of Combs at the Sunoco, where Combs was found with visible injuries. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Fire medics before being taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Combs was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

His family filed the lawsuit hoping to hold the gas station partially accountable for Combs’ death.

“The idea that you would go into a store to make a purchase and then end up dead is just horrific and we don’t want anybody else to go through that,” said Deborah Combs, Andrew’s mother.

The lawsuit alleged the Sunoco on West Broad Street had a history of violent incidents and failed to add any security measures to help keep customers safe. “You have to take reasonable measures to protect your patrons from criminal activity and this Sunoco did not take reasonable measures,” said Jonathan Bond, the attorney for the Estate of Andrew Combs.

Bond said just days after Combs was killed, the Sunoco entered into an agreement with the city of Columbus to add security measures. But the Combs family said it’s just too little too late. “It’s about getting answers from a party who we feel is responsible for what happened. It’s about making sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Bond.

“I hope that Andrew gets some justice because his life does matter. He was 21 and he had his whole life ahead of him,” said Combs’ mother Deborah.

They are now seeking financial support for Combs’ 7-month-old son who never got to meet his dad. “Even though we have our grandson who is healing our hearts greatly, it’s just not the same as having Andrew there,” said Combs’ mother.

Security cameras outside of the store captured pictures of three men just before midnight on Dec. 13, as they walked into the Sunoco station. One of them was holding a gun and attempted to rob someone inside when Combs tried to intervene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Combs punched one of the suspects, and the group then pushed him outside and knocked him down onto the pavement. Witnesses told police that while Combs was on the ground, all three suspects allegedly drew guns, and one of them shot him.

Columbus police arrested David Johnson III but not before he was mistakenly released from jail days prior. Police previously arrested him in November 2022 on charges of child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after his 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.