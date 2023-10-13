COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Each year, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio helps thousands of families find a home away from home while their children are in area hospitals.

The House depends on donations and fundraising to help them provide the best possible experience for these families at minimal cost. This weekend, there is a very special fundraiser taking place, Family Golf at Topgolf, that proves that you’re never too old or young to make a difference.

“I personally wanted to get involved, because I’ve always had this urge to help people. I find it like after I do everything is just like the feeling that you get a super it feels great,” said 10-year-old Hadley Stredney.

As the daughter of a Ronald McDonald House board member, Hadley and her 6-year-old sister, Hazel, have grown up giving back. Her father’s involvement may have gotten them involved but their mother is quick to point out that the girls come up with their own fundraising ideas and drive their own participation.

“The pride and the feelings we have are just overwhelming with giving back and watching them both put themselves out there for the greater good,” said Amanda Stredney.

This weekend, the girls will combine two loves: giving back and golf.

“I think it’s really fun and last year, I got second place with how much money I raised,” said Hadley.

The event is taking place this Sunday at Topgolf from noon to 3pm. There are still opportunities to participate and donate. Donate directly to Team Stredney here, and learn more about the event here.