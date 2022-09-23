Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below.

Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University

These gardens are an extensive, urban, green reserve of over 60 acres located on OSU’s main campus.

Chadwick Arboretum and Learning Gardens – 2001 Fyffe Ct. Details.

Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks

Metro Parks features 20 natural area parks with more than 230 miles of trails and over 28,400 acres of land in seven central Ohio counties.

Various locations. Details.

Dawes Arboretum

The arboretum’s nearly 2,000 acres features a Japanese garden, observation tower and more than 15,000 plants.

Dawes Arboretum – 7770 Jacksontown Rd. Details.

Jefferson Township Scenic Byway

The byway travels along Clark State Road with meadows and fields filled with trees.

Clark State Road and Havens Road. Details.

Hocking Hills Scenic Byway

The route travels past Hocking Hills State Park, Cantwell Cliffs, Rock House, Conkle’s Hollow, Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave.

Various points. Details.

Hoover Reservoir Park

The park offers more than 4,700 acres of landscape, with a range of activities from picnicking, hiking, boating and fishing.

Hoover Reservoir Park – 7701 Sunbury Rd. Details.

Lower Olentangy Urban Arboretum

This arboretum is known as a “garden of trees” and features hundreds of natives shrubs.

E. Weber Rd. Details.

National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway

The byway follows State Route 26 from Marietta to Woodsfield, Ohio.

Parallel to the Little Muskingum River. Details.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks

Open every day and always free, Ohio has 75 state parks.

Various locations. Details.

Old Man’s Cave Loop

This trail is great for beginners and ends at a waterfall.

19852 State Route 664. Details.

Olentangy Heritage Corridor

This byway features the scenic mill district, historic schoolhouses and unique homes.

Olentangy River Road. Details.

Preservation Parks of Delaware County

At any of the 11 parks and multi-use trails, guests will find natural parks with restrooms, picnic shelters and meeting spaces.

Various locations. Details.

Scioto Trail

This route travels along the downtown Columbus riverfront.

223 Civic Center Dr. Details.

