COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more.

Farms and orchards open for fall

Ohio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. 3-Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest: Sept. 9-11

This Columbus classic features food, live entertainment, brews, games, dancing, arts and crafts and much more.

Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds – 717 E. 17th Ave. Details. Times vary.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Sept. 17-Oct. 29

This festival features hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 17-Oct. 30

This festival includes a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats and more.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

Fall Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show: Sept. 18

The show features artists and crafters selling original handmade items, with a full concessions stand.

Makoy Event Center – 5462 Center St. Details. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glass Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 23-25

This outdoor art show features hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale, with live music, food and more.

Jack Pine Studio – 21397 OH-180. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Coffee Festival: Sept. 24-25

Taste samples from roasters and coffee shops from Ohio and beyond.

Ohio Village – 800 E. 17th Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Columbus Fall BrewFest: Oct. 1

This festival features vendors, more than 50 breweries and 150 beers.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Details. 3 to 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Halloween Festival: Oct. 7-9

Three-day festival featuring vendors, food, live entertainment, inflatables and more.

Yoctangee Park – 19 Enderlin Cir. Details. Times vary.

All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village: Oct. 8-29

These evenings of 1890s family fun includes pumpkin carving, crafts, games, a 19th century masquerade and more.

Ohio Village – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. Select Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pumpkins Aglow: Oct. 12-30

Hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminate Franklin Park Conservatory.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Select dates, 5 to 9 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo: Oct. 14-30

This family-friendly Halloween event at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium features trick-or-treating, live entertainment, pumpkin carving and more. Take part in the celebration during select weekends in October.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 Powell Rd. Details. Times vary.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22

This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a miss pumpkin show.

159 E. Franklin St. Details. Times vary.

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow: Oct. 19-23

More than 1,500 pumpkins will light the trail etched by community carvers.

Heritage Park – 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Details. Times vary.

HighBall Halloween: Oct. 22

Known as the nation’s “most elaborate Halloween party,” HighBall features live performances, a costume fashion show, cocktails and more. NBC4’s Matt Barnes and Monica Day will host.

Short North Arts District – Goodale and Park Streets. Tickets. 2 to 11 p.m.

Haunted Village: Oct. 27

Fun for all ages featuring ghost tours, hayrides, trick-or-treating and more.

Olde Pickerington Village – 89 N. Center St. Details. 6 to 8 p.m.