FAA: Control tower at CMH closed briefly due to COVID-19 protocols

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The control tower at John Glenn Columbus International Airport closed for cleaning Wednesday afternoon after the presence of COVID-19 was detected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The control tower at John Glenn Columbus International Airport briefly closed for cleaning this afternoon due to a COVID case among the workforce,” The FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center took charge of the airspace during the closure, per the FAA’s standard protocols.

Airport officials reported that Indianapolis assumed the airspace over Columbus for less than an hour.

An interactive map on the FAA’s web site shows airports across the country that have been affected by COVID-19.