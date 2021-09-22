FAA: Control tower at CMH closed briefly due to COVID-19 protocols

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The control tower at John Glenn Columbus International Airport closed for cleaning Wednesday afternoon after the presence of COVID-19 was detected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The control tower at John Glenn Columbus International Airport briefly closed for cleaning this afternoon due to a COVID case among the workforce,” The FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center took charge of the airspace during the closure, per the FAA’s standard protocols.

Airport officials reported that Indianapolis assumed the airspace over Columbus for less than an hour.

An interactive map on the FAA’s web site shows airports across the country that have been affected by COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Less sleep linked to night snacks, weight gain, says OSU study

Little Brown Juggette

Judge dismisses cases Dr. Strauss lawsuits

Congressman Tim Ryan gives update on COVID-19 diagnosis

Suspect arrested for making bomb threats

Sept. 22 COVID-19 numbers in Ohio

More Local News