COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two eyewitness identifications of a suspect in the murder of an Ohio State University student were properly obtained and can be used at trial, a judge has ruled.

A Franklin County judge reaffirmed his April ruling allowing a photo line-up and on-sight identification to be used against Kintie Mitchell, the man accused of killing fifth-year Ohio State student Chase Meola outside a fraternity party in 2020. Attorneys for Mitchell had argued that both identifications were improperly obtained and unfairly suggestive, while the prosecution maintained that any policy violations were too slight to taint the evidence.

The one thing the defense and prosecution have agreed on in the case is that the judge ought to reconsider the photo-identification line-up because he failed to address it in the original ruling.

Mitchell was arrested about an hour after 23-year-old Meola was fatally shot outside a party near Ohio State’s campus on Oct. 11, 2020. The then-18-year-old and three other men were detained a few blocks from the shooting, minutes after police gathered initial descriptions of the shooter as a Black man of average height with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Four witnesses participated in a “show-up” identification, where they were each shown Mitchell and the other men individually. One witness identified Mitchell as the shooter and the other suspects as being with him during the shooting. About 12 hours later, a second witness identified Mitchell out of a six-photo array. On Oct. 21, a grand jury indicted him on two counts of murder and one weapons violation.

Mitchell’s attorneys argued the show-up identification violated Columbus police procedure and general best practices, highlighting the “chaotic” nature of the scene impacting officers’ ability to separate witnesses. The witness who identified Mitchell was not given instructions – including that he didn’t have to choose any of the suspects – and was allowed to sit with his girlfriend in a police cruiser before the identification.

Officers at the scene also failed to document the order in which suspects were presented to each witness, a violation of Columbus police policy.

The second identification from a photo line-up should also be thrown out, the defense argued, as the witness offered differing, vague descriptions of the shooter and was not asked whether he talked with any witnesses or saw social media posts about the shooting. The defense also contended that Mitchell’s headshot was slightly smaller than the others, naturally drawing the eye toward him, and three of the six men had short hair, despite multiple witnesses describing the shooter as having shoulder-length hair.

In filing a motion to reconsider the evidence, the defense asked the judge to reevaluate both identifications. The judge declared he had “fully considered all aspects of the show up” but admitted he did not properly consider the defense’s argument against the photo array.

The photo array, even if not fully compliant with Columbus police protocol, was not so “impermissibly suggestive” as to warrant its exclusion from trial, the judge ruled. The differences the defense noted in photo size and suspect characteristics fall within the scope of acceptable practice as outlined in previous court cases.

Both the defense and prosecution declined to comment to NBC4.

Mitchell remains in Franklin County Jail on a $2.1 million bond, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 11.