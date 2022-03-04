COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It will be a busy weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with the the Arnold Sports Festival underway.

The Arnold Expo opened on Friday, for the first time since 2019, in the convention center’s main hall.

An official said there are approximately 800 booths at this year’s expo.

“It’s so awesome to see everybody back here bringing that energy,” Quan Bailey, an athlete from California, said.

Officials said more than 16,000 athletes from more than 80 nations will compete in more than 60 sports and events by the end of the weekend.

