COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Eating healthy, working out, and saving money are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions. For some, those goals can be hard to maintain throughout the year and can cause people to feel discouraged.

So, how do you stick to your goals? Having a larger, more overall goal of what you want to achieve in the new year is great. But, if you want to stick to it, work in increments and take the time to celebrate the small victories.

“When I hear the words ‘New Year’s resolution,’ it always feels like something that’s coming from outside myself, rather than something that is really being generated by me,” said advisor with Provider and Associate Well-Being at OhioHealth, Lyen Djakov.

According to Djakov, the first thing you should do when creating resolutions is to reflect on the current year while also looking forward to 2024. What are the things you want more of and what are things that you maybe can leave behind?

“Going through the process helps you to ensure that they’re genuine to you. I think it helps keep it more realistic, too, because if it’s something that brings you joy, you’re more likely to do it,” said Djakov.

When figuring out your resolutions, it’s important to figure out what aligns best with your personal life and values. Kelley Breidigan, the assistant clinical professor at Ohio State University’s College of Social Work, said people often head into the new year with plans to completely change their life around.

“I think those are the times when we really are unsuccessful because it’s very difficult to make change in general. So, starting out with these smaller, realistic, attainable goals or better yet, if you have a larger goal of losing weight, having these smaller tasks or objectives along the way: lose two pounds instead of expecting to lose 30 pounds. Without having these smaller incremental wins along the way, then that can help to make somebody feel like they’re actually getting to where they want to be,” Breidigan said.

Anytime you’re making a change to your life, whether that be physically or mentally, it’s important to remember that setbacks are normal.

“The trick is to just really get back on track and remind yourself, long-term change is progress. So, you want to look again at those smaller wins, what was I able to do this week?” Breidigan said.

“Maybe you sit down and journal once a week or once a month or once a quarter, and you ask yourself the same things like, “What have I achieved today? What brought me joy today? And what are my hopes and dreams as I move into the next period of time?’” said Djakov.

If you find yourself feeling discouraged, it’s important to take some time to connect with your families and friends who can either empathize with you or share your successes with you.

This time of year can also be a stressful time for some and as we close out 2023 and head into 2024, it can make people anxious, not knowing what the year has in store for them.

According to Breidigan and Djakov, each year we experience change in our lives in one way or another. While some people get excited over the thought of change, for others it creates an unsure environment.

Change isn’t immediate, it can take up to three months to develop new habits. If you’re faced with making a big decision in 2024, like a new job, it’s important to do your research.

“What are those things that you feel proud of that brought you happiness? What are the things that you want less of? And that’s going to help you as you move into the new year and also help you keep it realistic,” Djakov said.

Breidigan and Djakov said getting organized is a way to decrease any anxiety you may have heading into the new year. Come up with a realistic plan and goals for yourself and put your focus on the things you have control of.