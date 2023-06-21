COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Law enforcement in central Ohio are investigating two Tuesday night shooting that involved juveniles.

The first happened in north Columbus, the second in west Columbus. Between the two incidents, four people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. A 12-year-old boy was arrested in the first shooting, which police said was accidental.

“The affected youth and the youth involved in this violence are getting younger and younger and that’s getting scarier and scarier,” said Dana Brock, who was shot more than 30 years ago.

He was 15 years old at the time and said he was caught up in the wrong things. He’s turned his life around and wants others to know they can, too.

“It’s not cool to get in trouble, it’s not cool to go to jail, it’s not cool to be in a gang, it’s not cool to tote a gun,” he said.

Numbers from the Columbus Division of Police show the city is on pace to have more suspects and victims under the age of 18 involved in felonious assaults this year than last year. It should be noted that not all felonious assaults are shootings.

Brock said there are still times he feels the effects of the violence he experienced.

“Being shot alone is traumatic, but surviving that has some long-term effects that will travel from your teen years all the way to my adult years,” he said.

Some of those long-term effects can be anxiety, depression, and trust issues, according to Dr. Rosie Bauder, a trauma researcher at Ohio State University.

“Really what’s critical is that after somebody has experienced a traumatic event or is a victim of violence, that they know they have support, that a connection is made, so that they’re reminded they are not alone,” she said.