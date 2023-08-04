COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus police officer was indicted Friday on charges of murder and reckless homicide in the August 2022 death of Donovan Lewis.

Police were serving an arrest warrant on Lewis overnight. But moments after entering an apartment bedroom where Lewis was sitting up, officer Ricky Anderson shot at him. Lewis died minutes later.

Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, has been outspoken in calls for Anderson to face criminal charges, and she is part of a wrongful death lawsuit against Anderson and several other Columbus police officers. Duran spoke exclusively with NBC4 Anchor Kerry Charles Friday afternoon.

Kerry: You’ve been waiting for this day for almost a year. What has the last year been like without Donovan? Rebecca: A horrible … pothole-filled road. It’s been bumpy. There’s good days and bad. That’s the thing that I think people don’t realize, is that obviously Ricky Anderson took away Donovan, and that has affected so many people in a ripple effect much farther than just our family, the community. It’s everything. And you know, when I when I go out places and people ask me about him and stuff, I mean, it’s an open wound that continually we pour salt in.

