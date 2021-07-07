Exchange of gunfire leaves one man wounded in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was shot in the arm after a witness told Columbus Police there was an exchange of gunfire in Hilltop Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the unit block of Midland Avenue at approximately 1:08 p.m. for an unknown call, When they arrived, a witness told them unknown individuals exchanged gunfire at the location.

A short time later, a 40-year-old man walked into Grant Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left arm.

The victim told police he was in the area of Midland Avenue when he was shot. He did not offer police any further details of what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.