A previous report of this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Columbus police officer charged with murder and reckless homicide posted bond one day after his arraignment hearing at the Franklin Court of Common Pleas.

Ricky Anderson posted bond in the amount of $50,000, or 10 percent of his court-assigned $500,000. As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday he had not yet been released from Franklin County Corrections Center on Fisher Road.

Anderson was in court Monday as a criminal defendant and is accused of killing Donovan Lewis last August. He pleaded not guilty on both charges and was issued a $500,000 surety or appearance bond as well as a $20,000 recognizance bond. The recognizance enforced only if Anderson fails to appear at a future court date.

In addition to the bond Magistrate Pamela Browning noted two conditions: That Anderson not possess any firearms and that he surrender his passport, expired or otherwise.

You can watch Anderson’s arraignment in full in the video player below.

Anderson was indicted Friday in the killing of Lewis last August. Body camera footage released by Columbus police shows Anderson firing his gun one second after opening the door to a bedroom where Lewis was seen sitting up. Officers were serving a misdemeanor arrest warrant on Lewis at the time.

The shooting happened on Aug. 30, 2022, with charges being formally filed by a grand jury on Friday, almost one year later. The length of time it took to file the charges has drawn criticism from both Anderson’s family as well as the city’s police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.Lewis’ family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Anderson and four other Columbus police officers.

A judge ruled in June that the lawsuit can proceed even though civil suits are usually postponed while criminal cases move through the courts. How Friday’s grand jury indictment will affect the civil suit remains to be seen. Online court records currently show Anderson is set to be deposed in the civil case in early October.

Columbus police announced in March that Anderson retired in “bad standing” from the department, meaning he can no longer have his gun or his department badge.

About one week after Lewis’ shooting, Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant issued a new policy changing when arrest warrants can be served by police, particularly barring overnight hours for misdemeanor offenses.