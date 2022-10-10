COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night.

Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a shooting on I-71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161. CPD did not provide more information about Taylor’s involvement.

Two people were injured in the shooting. One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, and the other was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition Friday. CPD did not say whether it was looking for more suspects.

Taylor appeared in court Monday and is out on bail. His preliminary hearing is Oct. 18.