COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio communities are marking 22 years on Monday since four hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. Find a ceremony or event near you below.

Ohio Statehouse West Lawn through noon on Sept. 12

Flags have been placed on display on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, representing the 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. When seen from above, the design represents the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Pennsylvania.

Washington Township Fire Department Station 93 at 10 a.m. on Monday

Join the fire department on Monday for a special ceremony, a time for us to come together and remember all of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks, including the fallen firefighters and their families.

Flowers are seen on the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

First Responders Park on Monday

The community is invited to join Hilliard Division of Police and Norwich Township Fire each Sept. 11 at First Responders Park to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Decker Fire Station from 9:50 to 11 a.m. on Monday

Join the Marysville Fire Division as they honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday

Join the museum in person or online on for the Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring all those who lost their lives, the first responders who rescued many and refused to leave anyone behind and the veterans who served again on that fateful day 22 years ago.

Admission to the museum is free on Patriot Day. Reserve your free admission tickets here.

Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ohio Stadium from 6 to 8 a.m. on Monday

The Ohio State University’s Department of Military Science and Leadership is completing the annual stair climb to honor the sacrifices made by our Emergency First Responders and Military Service Veterans in the aftermath of Sept. 11.

Village Green at noon on Monday

Gather with the Worthington community to commemorate the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recognize first responders, volunteers and others who protect our safety and freedoms.