COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Latino Heritage Month, recognized Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is kicking off in Columbus to celebrate the cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The month-long celebration features the 2nd annual Latino Heritage Month Parade, Latino Policy Day, a Minority Business Certification Event and a Latino Art Show. Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, Columbus councilmember, said residents will get to experience the richness and beauty of the Latino culture through food, music and the arts.

“The Latino population in the greater central Ohio region now equals roughly the entire population of Dayton,” said Barroso de Padilla. “Latino small businesses are an economic force in our economy and Latino leaders are representative in every sector of our community.”

Find a Latino Heritage Month event near you below.

Downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16

This lively event celebrates the diverse and dynamic contributions of the Latino community. Different local organizations that work to support and highlight the richness and diversity of the Latino community will march in the parade.

The parade route begins at Civic Center Dr. and Rich St., turns left on High St. towards Broad St., then turns left on Broad St. and ends at Broad St. between Marconi Blvd. and Civic Center Dr.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus City Council)

Ohio History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17

Activities include a dialogue on placemaking and identity; dance and music performances; art and craft activities; food samples and vendors; and a pop-up shopping experience of talented Latinx and Hispanic artisans hosted by El Mercadito Cositas Lindas.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio History Connection)

Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22

CAPA is presenting Disney Concerts’ “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” as part of a 45-city tour offering guests of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film.

(Courtesy Photo/Disney Concerts)

Columbus Museum of Art from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28

This event will begin with a discussion about the problem of unaccompanied minors entering the U.S., their journeys and the challenges they face. A screening of the documentary, “Which Way Home,” will be shown followed by an expert-led Q&A discussion.

Huntington Club at Lower.com Field at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5

In collaboration with the City of Columbus Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Columbus Crew, this event will be an opportunity for minority owned businesses to become certified with the city.

Wild Goose Creative from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13

The exhibit will feature works of Latino artists based in Columbus and surrounding areas. The exhibit will open on Oct.13 and will run through Nov. 2.