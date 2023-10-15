COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People gathered outside of the Columbus Public Health building for a first-of-its-kind event, raising awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

More than 200 lanterns lit the front walkway of the Parsons Avenue building for Light The Path, representing the number of Franklin County pregnancy and infant losses in 2022.

The event seeks to raise awareness with a guest speaker and a Wave of Light candle-lighting ceremony.

The speaker is Dr. Michael Bullock, father of NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock and founder, along with his family, of Miles’ Mission. The non-profit organization works to connect other groups, government agencies, and the faith-based community to provide hope and help for those who are grieving.

“Pregnancy and infant loss combined, we lose approximately a full kindergarten class a month,” Columbus Public Health Fetal Infant Mortality Program Coordinator Andrea Jarvis-Galvin said. “So here in Franklin County, it’s very important to acknowledge those families and for us to make infant mortality an important initiative.”

The event, which is being observed worldwide, will continue until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with the remembrance candle lighting set for 7 p.m.