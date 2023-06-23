COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. will host a community event Saturday to honor the young man killed by a now-retired Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Tank Day will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Feddersen Community Center in Columbus.

Goodson’s mother Tamala Payne said the event will include food, music, bounce houses, and create a sense of community.

This December will mark three years since Goodson’s death. He was 23 years old at the time.

This weekend will be the third annual Tank Day, named after Goodson’s nickname because, his mother said, he was a hefty newborn.

“Feel the love, feel Casey’s spirit in the house, meet people, and feel love because that’s all we want to do, is come out, have positive energy, show love, support, and be a part of that,” Payne said.

In December 2020, then-Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade shot Goodson six times in the back. Meade said Goodson waved a gun at him and refused commands to drop it.

Meade’s trial on murder charges is scheduled to begin in late October.