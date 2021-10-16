COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The president and CEO of Equitas Health, William Hardy, has resigned from his role effective immediately, according to the company.

In a public statement, Chairman of the Board Sam Rinehart said the board of trustees has accepted Hardy’s resignation.

“We are at a juncture that requires both the board and senior leadership to take a deep and introspective look at where we are — and who we are — to ensure we have the right leaders in place to continue to fulfill our important mission,” Rinehart wrote. “We are working closely with the leadership team to begin the healing process and create a stronger, more inclusive culture that reflects our shared values and priorities.”

Earlier this month, the board of trustees issued a statement saying they were “deeply troubled and disturbed by the claims of racism and racial discrimination raised by a number of current and former employees of Equitas Health.”

Equitas Health is a nonprofit healthcare system providing services to the LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS communities. The company is headquartered in Ohio and employs approximately 500 workers, according to the company’s Linkedin profile.

Equitas says it’s currently working to identify an interim CEO, as well as a Chief People & Culture Officer.