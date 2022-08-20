COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult.

Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes.

Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Faith was last seen wearing a lime green and blue tie-dyed shirt and black jogging pants.

Faith was last seen Saturday morning in the area of Hilliard Rome Road and Feder Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2358.