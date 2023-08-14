COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three different suspects in what surveillance video shows was a Sunday drive-by robbery.

The security camera video timestamped the incident at 1:41 p.m. The victim, a man walking west on Greenwood Avenue near North Wall Street, told police that he heard a car suddenly stop. A gray Kia Sorrento parked in the right lane ahead of the man while two of the suspects got out of the car.

The pair approached the victim and pulled out handguns. One suspect told the man to “empty your pockets,” while Columbus police said the video showed the other suspect struck him in the head with his pistol.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A security camera shows two suspects approach a Columbus robbery victim with handguns. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The victim gave the first suspect his phone, wallet and car keys, and the pair then jumped back into the Kia. The camera showed the Kia drove away heading west on Greenwood Avenue, with a third suspect at the wheel.

A second security camera also captured the same Kia waiting in an alleyway one minute before the robbery. Columbus police asked anyone with information related to the incident to call its robbery investigators at 614-645-4665 or leave a tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.