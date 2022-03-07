COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A shooting was reported at a parking garage near downtown Columbus, Monday morning.

Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to the scene at about 9:45 a.m.

An email sent to Franklin County Common Pleas employees states that two people were shot in the parking garage. No conditions of those shot were released, but officials confirmed a suspect was in custody.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd provided an update and confirmed there was some type of altercation involving a female and two males.

Minerd confirmed that at least one shot was fired and that one male and one female were taken to Grant Hospital.

The female has non life threatening injuries and the male who was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for BCI to investigate this as a shooting involving an officer.

Minerd stated that garage camera footage could prove useful in the investigation.

