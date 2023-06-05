COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a stolen vehicle briefly closed a highway ramp near downtown Columbus.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 a hit-skip crash occurred with a stolen vehicle just after 8:30 a.m. occurred on the entrance ramp to Interstate 670 west from the southbound lanes of State Route 315.

The dispatcher confirmed the suspect was found by police at the 900 block of Dublin Road and that one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center as a result of the crash.

The ramp reopened after being closed by Columbus police and fire vehicles for over 30 minutes.

To check the latest traffic conditions, click here.