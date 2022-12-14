Cody Garcia (Buddy) and Mark Fishback (Santa) in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Elf The Musical” is in Columbus this week with eight performances at the Palace Theatre through Sunday.

The national tour of the Broadway show, “Elf” is visiting Columbus for the first time. The two-and-a-half-hour show is a two-act musical with an intermission and is suitable for all ages.

Based on the 2003 film, “Elf” is the tale of an orphan named Buddy who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is taken to the North Pole. Unaware he is not one of Santa’s elves, Buddy is faced with the truth and embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father. During his adventure, Buddy discovers his true identity and helps New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The production runs once each weekday and twice on Saturday and Sunday at the Palace Theatre at 39 E. State St. Tickets are on sale starting at $31 and reaching $125. Purchase admission here.

Cody Garcia (Buddy), Jerquintez Alonzo Gipson (Store Manager), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Cody Garcia (Buddy) and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Cody Garcia (Buddy) and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Mark Fishback (Santa), Cody Garcia (Buddy), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Cody Garcia (Buddy), Nakiya Peterkin (Deb), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Cody Garcia (Buddy) and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Bobby Montaniz (Mr. Greenway), Cody Garcia (Buddy), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Cody Garcia (Buddy), Tieisha Thomas (Jovie), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

Mark Fishback (Santa), Cody Garcia (Buddy), and Company in Elf The Musical. (Courtesy Photo/Jeremy Daniel)

“Elf” is one of a number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season taking place throughout central Ohio this December. Find additional shows here.

The productions run at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the show here.