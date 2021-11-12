HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters says an electrical fire is what destroyed the Ohio Nurses Association headquarters in Hilliard last month.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, at about 1:30 a.m., Oct. 31, a fire was reported at the Ohio Nurses Association headquarters at 3700 block of Ridge Mill Drive.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames but not before the building was destroyed.

Investigators have determined the fire started in a recently remodeled second story office in the north corner of the building due to some electrical issues.

Security video from a neighboring camera shows the fire becoming visible outside the building about 15 minutes before dispatchers received the first call.

Due to a collection of historical nursing memorabilia inside and the extensive damage to the building, the losses were estimated to be more than $1 million.