COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An elderly Columbus couple had their home broken into, money stolen, and the wife beaten up by the suspect last week.

Columbus police said the southside couple has been hit several times by the same suspect, and they want him caught before he strikes again.

“When he broke in, I kept screaming and screaming and screaming and I think that’s when he knocked me to the floor,” the victim said.

The suspect attacked the couple in September, October, and then again this past Friday, stealing money each time and attacking the woman the last two times.

The woman is in her 80s and now has to wear a brace around her torso. She just got out of the hospital on Monday and said she suffered broken ribs.

“I’m just really terrorized,” she said. “I just feel I’ll never get over it, we’ll never get over it.”

After everything she has been through, she did not want to be identified but also has a bruised face and stitches.

Columbus police released these photos of the man they said attacked her at her home.

The suspect wanted in connection with three robberies and assaults against an elderly south Columbus couple.

“He took everything from me,” she said. “I used to go out in the yard, I used to do laundry, hang laundry out on the line, get sun. Now I can’t do that.”

She said she’s too scared to go out on her back porch and her husband is bedridden.

“I’m afraid, yeah, even to go out and feed the cats,” she said. “I’m afraid to go out on the back porch. I’m afraid he’s watching right there.”

The woman said that on Halloween, the suspect posed as a gas worker before throwing her to the ground, choking her, and getting away with cash.

On Friday, the most recent incident, the suspect broke in, punched and kicked her, and knocked her out before taking off with money, she said.

“That’s what he’s after,” she said. “He doesn’t care who he hurts. He doesn’t care about anything.”

The woman hopes the photos released by police will help someone identify him.

“I just want him caught because I do not want him here anymore,” she said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2085 or email jvore@columbuspolice.org.