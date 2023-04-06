COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An eight-year-old boy has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the face on the far east side of Columbus.

At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus police responded to reports of an accidental shooting. Officers arrived at a residence on the 3000 block of Bayspirit Drive, near Pickerington. There they found an eight-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injury.

Police said no charges have been filed yet, though the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Leonard Milner of the Columbus Police Physical Abuse Unit at 614-645-2368.