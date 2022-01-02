COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Staff absences are forcing eight Columbus City School District schools to switch to remote learning for Monday classes.

Those eight schools are:

Burroughs Elementary

Duxberry Park Elementary

Eastmoor Academy

Johnson Park Middle

Marion-Franklin High

Ridgeview Middle

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary

The district said staff for those buildings will be expected to report on-site for their normal work schedule.

Additionally, Valley Forge Elementary School will also be in remote learning Monday due to a partial heating outage at the building.

The message posted to the Columbus City Schools website said all other schools in the district will hold classes in person on Monday.

These Columbus schools join schools in the Reynoldsburg district in moving to remote learning for the first day of school for 2022.