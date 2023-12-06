COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The MLS Cup is a huge deal for soccer fans, but it is also important for the city of Columbus. The Greater Columbus Sports Commission is predicting the event will bring around $8 million of visitor spending to the city.

This is the first time the MLS Cup final will be held at Lower.com Field and it is also the first time businesses in the Arena District will get to experience the excitement.

Officials said much of that visitor spending will go right back into the wallets of Columbus community members.

“Somewhere around $8 million, that is coming into the community that we weren’t planning on perhaps. So how about that for the hospitality community, the restaurants, our hotels,” said Linda Logan, the President and CEO of the Greater Columbus Sports Commision.

Logan said this event is livening up a normally quiet time of year in more ways than one.

“So typically, December is a slower time of year when it comes to our hotel occupancy. So any time you’re going to have any major event in December, it’s prized by our residents and by our community,” Logan said.

Tim Emery, the owner of Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in the Arena District, said he is predicting sales will go up by about 75% to 100% on Saturday. He said they have never experienced the MLS Cup before as a business in this area, so he and his staff are looking forward to it. He said he had no problem getting staff to take shifts on Saturday.

“We had several, you know, several people who were going to work the event in the evening and come in around three. Well, they’ve all volunteered to come in early,” Emery said.

Tourism officials said they don’t just see this as a one-time economic boost, but rather a momentum builder.

“We’re going to have people here from Los Angeles, of course, rooting on their team, but perhaps they’re coming to Columbus for the very first time. So what a great way to roll out the red carpet for such a big match and to see our city in such a great light,” Logan said.

Columbus is also hosting the MLS all-star game at Lower.com Field in the summer. Tourism officials are predicting that the week will bring in $20 million in direct visitor spending.

They said they expect 2024 to be their largest year for sports on record.