COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ‘Amazon Style’ and its Columbus location, the first ever physical store with clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, is closing its doors a little over one year after it opened.

The Amazon.com Inc. store located on Gramercy Street in Easton Town Center will be closed effective by Thursday, potentially earlier. It is one of two Amazon Style locations. The Glendale, CA location will also be closing, according to an Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish.

“After careful consideration, we’ve decided to close our two Amazon Style physical retail stores and focus on our online fashion shopping experience, where we’re offering new, exciting selection at great value and introducing innovative technology to meet the needs of every customer,” Kish said.

The shuttering of ‘Amazon Style’ follows a series of recent closures from the company beginning with all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, its 4-star shops and pop-up locations, some Amazon Fresh and Go stores. It is also pausing the Fresh supermarket expansion.

IMAGE PROVIDED BY AMAZON

“Physical retail remains an important part of our business, and we’re continuing to invest in growing our grocery stores business, which spans Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and third-party partnerships,” Kish said.

An exact date for the closure or what will become of the store’s location in the future was not provided by Kish or a representative from Easton Town Center.

‘Amazon Style’ opened its Easton location in October 2022. The Los Angeles store opened in May 2022. Kish said that Amazon is working with affected employees to help find new roles within the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.