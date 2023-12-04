COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – American Girl recently announced it will close its Easton store in February 2024.

The store, located at 404 The Strand E. Space 520 in Easton, posted a sign at its storefront announcing it will close on Feb. 19.

A representative with the company said in a statement: “While difficult, the decision comes as we continue to optimize our store portfolio to meet our business objectives and evolve with consumer shopping behavior in a challenging retail environment. It’s been our privilege to serve this wonderful community for more than a decade. We thank our loyal customers in the Ohio area for their patronage…”

The Easton location is Ohio’s only American Girl store. According to American Girl’s website, nine stores remain, with locations in North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, California, Tennessee, New York, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Canada.